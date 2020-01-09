Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

LON:RBG opened at GBX 80.10 ($1.05) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.93. Revolution Bars Group has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.80 ($1.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 million and a PE ratio of -7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70.

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

