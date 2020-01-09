Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON KCT opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.34) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Kin and Carta has a 1-year low of GBX 75.06 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $171.20 million and a P/E ratio of 145.00.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

