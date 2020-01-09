Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON KCT opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.34) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Kin and Carta has a 1-year low of GBX 75.06 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $171.20 million and a P/E ratio of 145.00.
About Kin and Carta
