Castings (LON:CGS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Castings (LON:CGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of CGS stock opened at GBX 414 ($5.45) on Thursday. Castings has a one year low of GBX 341 ($4.49) and a one year high of GBX 452 ($5.95). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 391 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 397.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68.

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, Ni-resist castings, and grey iron castings, as well as aluminum castings.

