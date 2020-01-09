Castings (LON:CGS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Castings (LON:CGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of CGS stock opened at GBX 414 ($5.45) on Thursday. Castings has a one year low of GBX 341 ($4.49) and a one year high of GBX 452 ($5.95). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 391 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 397.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68.
About Castings
See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.