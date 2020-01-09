Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $350.00 by Berenberg Bank

Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $350.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.97.

BA stock opened at $331.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $187.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 52 week low of $319.55 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,638,355,000 after acquiring an additional 275,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,530,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,774.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,510,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

