Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.98.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 64.54% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,608 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

