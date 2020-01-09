ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) PT Set at €26.00 by Barclays

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) received a €26.00 ($30.23) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADJ. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.20 ($39.77) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.17 ($49.04).

Get ADO Properties alerts:

Shares of ADJ stock opened at €31.52 ($36.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.31. ADO Properties has a twelve month low of €29.62 ($34.44) and a twelve month high of €54.30 ($63.14).

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.