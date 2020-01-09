LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.10 ($132.67).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €108.85 ($126.57) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($114.53). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €103.65.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

