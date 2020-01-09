IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

IBKC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $74.00.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $313.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in IBERIABANK during the third quarter worth about $944,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 59,295 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,868,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,906,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

