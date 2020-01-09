Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

KIDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Orthopediatrics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Orthopediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Orthopediatrics has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $51.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $799.36 million, a P/E ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Orthopediatrics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 62.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after buying an additional 258,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after buying an additional 84,205 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 41.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 513,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 149,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

