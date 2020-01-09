Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IRET. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. National Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock opened at $69.94 on Thursday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 58,004 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 894.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 3rd quarter worth $932,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

