UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

UNITE Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

UTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,066.67 ($14.03).

LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,245 ($16.38) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,228.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79. UNITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 810 ($10.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

Analyst Recommendations for UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

