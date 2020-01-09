UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

UNITE Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

UTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,066.67 ($14.03).

LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,245 ($16.38) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,228.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79. UNITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 810 ($10.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

