Tesco’s (TSCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 287.50 ($3.78).

LON TSCO opened at GBX 251 ($3.30) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 244.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 235.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 197.55 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.73.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

