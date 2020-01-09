Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Robert Walters (LON:RWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:RWA opened at GBX 582 ($7.66) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 544 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 538.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $442.54 million and a PE ratio of 12.49. Robert Walters has a 1-year low of GBX 428.20 ($5.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 676 ($8.89).
Robert Walters Company Profile
