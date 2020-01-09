Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Robert Walters (LON:RWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:RWA opened at GBX 582 ($7.66) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 544 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 538.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $442.54 million and a PE ratio of 12.49. Robert Walters has a 1-year low of GBX 428.20 ($5.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 676 ($8.89).

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

