Head-To-Head Comparison: C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) vs. Arlington Asset Investment (OTCMKTS:AI)

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) and Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get C-Bond Systems alerts:

This table compares C-Bond Systems and Arlington Asset Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arlington Asset Investment $130.95 million 1.58 -$91.79 million $2.06 2.74

C-Bond Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arlington Asset Investment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for C-Bond Systems and Arlington Asset Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Arlington Asset Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Arlington Asset Investment has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.23%. Given Arlington Asset Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arlington Asset Investment is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Profitability

This table compares C-Bond Systems and Arlington Asset Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A Arlington Asset Investment -30.19% 14.08% 0.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arlington Asset Investment beats C-Bond Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.