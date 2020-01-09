$15.24 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) to announce sales of $15.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.78 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $18.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $70.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.81 billion to $71.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $65.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.28 billion to $69.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Commerzbank lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.47. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

