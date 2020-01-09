Zacks: Analysts Expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Brokerages expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to post sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.63 billion and the highest is $4.81 billion. NGL Energy Partners reported sales of $6.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $20.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.42 billion to $20.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $22.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGL. UBS Group cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 196.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $546,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 38.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,063,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,561 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

