Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will report $49.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.45 million and the lowest is $49.30 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full-year sales of $168.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.90 million to $169.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $273.92 million, with estimates ranging from $265.31 million to $280.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 148.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $26.08 on Thursday. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $45.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.67.

In other news, Director Christopher Bischoff acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter worth $340,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

