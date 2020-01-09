Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.88

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 364904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

PING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

