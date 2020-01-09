Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) a C$4.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.09.

NVA stock opened at C$3.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $723.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. Nuvista Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.39 and a 12 month high of C$5.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.37.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvista Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at C$7,950,611.88.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

