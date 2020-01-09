Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.69

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 324868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

DERM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $822.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dermira Inc will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dermira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dermira during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

