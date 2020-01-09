Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Nuvista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvista Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.09.

Nuvista Energy stock opened at C$3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $723.77 million and a PE ratio of 9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. Nuvista Energy has a one year low of C$1.39 and a one year high of C$5.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.37.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvista Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,950,611.88.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

