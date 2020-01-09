HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.08

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 192052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Get HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the third quarter worth about $7,920,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the third quarter worth about $3,434,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the third quarter worth about $2,416,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the third quarter worth about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.