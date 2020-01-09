Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$42.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.23.

KEY stock opened at C$34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.91. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$26.16 and a 52 week high of C$35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$834.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.7399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

