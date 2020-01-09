Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $560.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.37) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.37), with a volume of 24945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.10).

The company has a market capitalization of $458.48 million and a PE ratio of 13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 495.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 460.14.

Headlam Group Company Profile (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

