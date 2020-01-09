Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) PT Raised to C$11.00

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HBC. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudson’s Bay from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.45 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.30 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday.

Hudson’s Bay stock opened at C$10.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84. Hudson’s Bay has a twelve month low of C$6.22 and a twelve month high of C$10.89.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson’s Bay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

