Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $180.00

Animalcare Group Plc (LON:ANCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.30), with a volume of 5125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.30).

The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 million and a PE ratio of -39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 172.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.09.

Animalcare Group Company Profile (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group plc, an animal health company, developes, distributes, and sells licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products and services for the companion animal veterinary markets in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Wholesale. The company exports its products to 50 markets worldwide.

