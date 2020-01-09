STV Group (LON:STVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $437.00

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 437 ($5.75) and last traded at GBX 437 ($5.75), with a volume of 16378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417 ($5.49).

A number of research firms have issued reports on STVG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 million and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 394.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 376.30.

STV Group Company Profile (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Livongo Health Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.36 Million
Livongo Health Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.36 Million
Ping Identity Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.88
Ping Identity Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.88
Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Nuvista Energy a C$4.00 Price Target
Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Nuvista Energy a C$4.00 Price Target
Dermira Hits New 52-Week High at $15.69
Dermira Hits New 52-Week High at $15.69
Nuvista Energy Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering
Nuvista Energy Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering
HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Sets New 52-Week High at $10.08
HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Sets New 52-Week High at $10.08


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report