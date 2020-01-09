STV Group (LON:STVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $437.00

STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 437 ($5.75) and last traded at GBX 437 ($5.75), with a volume of 16378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417 ($5.49).

A number of research firms have issued reports on STVG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 million and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 394.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 376.30.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

