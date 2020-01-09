General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.74

General Electric (LON:GEC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.74 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.74 ($0.17), with a volume of 105687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.14 ($0.16).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 429.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 803.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1,926.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.71.

General Electric Company Profile (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

