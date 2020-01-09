Scotiabank Increases Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$54.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$30.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.84. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 39.46.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

