CIBC Increases Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$59.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$50.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 39.46. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of C$30.97 and a 52-week high of C$52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

