Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Shares of Keras Resources PLC (LON:KRS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 3826000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.38.

About Keras Resources (LON:KRS)

Keras Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 92,390 hectares in northern Togo. It also explores for cobalt and nickel deposits. The company was formerly known as Ferrex PLC and changed its name to Keras Resources Plc in December 2015.

