Tudor Pickering & Holt Upgrades Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) to Buy

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$9.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPG. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.06.

Shares of CPG opened at C$5.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.88. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$769.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$798.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

