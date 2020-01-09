Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.10

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.10 and last traded at C$26.09, with a volume of 1079935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on DGC shares. TD Securities downgraded Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Detour Gold from C$25.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark downgraded Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Detour Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.80.

Get Detour Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 487.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$267.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Detour Gold Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Detour Gold (TSE:DGC)

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Detour Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detour Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.