Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $85.00

Mincon Group PLC (LON:MCON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

The firm has a market cap of $184.60 million and a P/E ratio of 14.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.44.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and service of rock drilling tools and associated products worldwide. The company offers various rock drilling down the hole hammers and bits for various industries, including production and exploration mining, as well as water well, geothermal, construction, oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation down the hole products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

