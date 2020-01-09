SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.00

SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 14700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

