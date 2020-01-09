Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$47.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

EIF has been the topic of several other reports. AltaCorp Capital upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.19.

Shares of EIF opened at C$42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$28.30 and a 1-year high of C$46.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$355.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

