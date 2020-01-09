Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $378.57

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $378.57 and last traded at $378.57, with a volume of 136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $370.68.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.97 and its 200-day moving average is $337.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

