Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.43

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$72.43 and last traded at C$72.34, with a volume of 70862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bio-Rad Laboratories Hits New 12-Month High at $378.57
Bio-Rad Laboratories Hits New 12-Month High at $378.57
Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Hits New 52-Week High at $72.43
Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Hits New 52-Week High at $72.43
Precision Drilling Price Target Raised to C$2.20 at Citigroup
Precision Drilling Price Target Raised to C$2.20 at Citigroup
AES Sets New 1-Year High at $20.12
AES Sets New 1-Year High at $20.12
Wallbridge Mining Shares Down 5.7%
Wallbridge Mining Shares Down 5.7%
DexCom Sets New 12-Month High at $233.49
DexCom Sets New 12-Month High at $233.49


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report