Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$2.20 at Citigroup

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PD. CIBC reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.65.

Shares of PD opened at C$1.93 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$1.32 and a 12 month high of C$4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91. The firm has a market cap of $532.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.97.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$375.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

