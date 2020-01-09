AES (NYSE:AES) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.12

Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 786145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.51.

Get AES alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in AES during the third quarter worth about $8,667,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of AES by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,305,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,239,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 228,897 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in AES by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 303,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AES by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.