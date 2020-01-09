Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Down 5.7%

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.82, approximately 2,493,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,069,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52. The firm has a market cap of $482.04 million and a PE ratio of -46.67.

In other Wallbridge Mining news, Director William Warren Holmes sold 300,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,009,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,895,670. Also, Director Alar Soever sold 220,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,819,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,114,403.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,439,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,915.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

