DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Sets New 12-Month High at $233.49

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $233.49 and last traded at $232.40, with a volume of 485636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.99.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.43 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total transaction of $226,800.00. Insiders sold 45,636 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,924 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

