Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.32

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$75.32 ($53.42) and last traded at A$75.30 ($53.40), with a volume of 498691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$74.36 ($52.74).

The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of A$70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.13.

Get Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs alerts:

In other Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs news, insider Craig McNally 51,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. Also, insider Peter Evans 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and complex surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates approximately 235 hospitals and day surgery facilities with approximately 25,000 beds in Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, and Italy.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.