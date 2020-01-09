Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$75.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, December 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.82.

TRP stock opened at C$69.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of C$52.11 and a 12-month high of C$70.64. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$68.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.85.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

