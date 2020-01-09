TMX Group (TSE:X) Downgraded by TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$120.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on X. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$121.00.

Shares of X stock opened at C$110.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$108.88. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$70.19 and a 52 week high of C$120.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 5.9300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

