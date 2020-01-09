TMX Group (TSE:X) Downgraded by TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$120.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on X. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$121.00.
Shares of X stock opened at C$110.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$108.88. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$70.19 and a 52 week high of C$120.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.
