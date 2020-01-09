Cigna (NYSE:CI) Hits New 12-Month High at $207.73

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $207.73 and last traded at $207.49, with a volume of 459876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

