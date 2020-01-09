Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.14.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$44.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.62. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$36.32 and a 1 year high of C$46.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.9814018 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$1,269,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.12, for a total value of C$421,160.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,538,926.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

