T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Hits New 1-Year High at $126.47

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.47 and last traded at $126.00, with a volume of 205551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average is $114.86.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 106,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.