Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.91

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$62.91 ($44.62) and last traded at A$62.47 ($44.30), with a volume of 642406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$58.91 ($41.78).

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$53.26.

About Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG)

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

