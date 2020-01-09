Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at National Bank Financial

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.50 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$37.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$36.00 and a one year high of C$48.28.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78. The business had revenue of C$626.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$655.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 2.6199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

